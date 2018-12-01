How the New World Order was made



BRUSSELS - The year is 1944, and the end of World War II is in sight. The Soviets and Americans are racing to capture Berlin, and the Cold War is already beginning to take shape. Europe was either going to come under Soviet occupation or become a vassal of the United States. In a small American town called Bretton Woods, 730 representatives from 44 countries negotiated a new set of rules, procedures and regulations to craft a new monetary system. For Washington, this was a historic opportunity to claim the mantle of leadership and design a world order.












