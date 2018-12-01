Plan To Destroy Humanity And Build Their World With Robots - Weather modification, geoengineered food and aerosol spraying of our skies, and the list goes on and on, but one things for sure... they have an agenda and...
Hong Kong leader disappointed audio of her saying she’d quit was released, protests go on
Thousands of secondary school and university students have boycotted classes in Hong Kong, in the latest pro-democracy protests, as a recording of Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam emerges, saying she would quit if she could. At the closed-door meeting, Ms Lam told the group she had "very limited" room to resolve the crisis because the unrest had become a national security and sovereignty issue for China amid rising tensions with the US. "If I have a choice," she said, speaking in English, "the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology." But Ms Lam later denied she ever asked the Chinese Government to let her resign to end the crisis.
