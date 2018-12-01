Harry Dent : It’s melting, melting! What a world!



Harry Dent is seeing early warning signs of a liquidity crisis...just like in 2008. Watch now to find out what the Fed is actually liable to do regarding rate cuts at Trump’s insistence. Harry also reminds us why this year’s conference could be the most important Irrational Economic Summit











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

