Gold will be explosive, unlike anything we’ve seen says Canada’s billionaire


We’re currently in the last phase of a gold bull rally, and this phase will see the most upside action, this according to Frank Giustra, chairman of Leagold. “I think we’re in the third and final phase of the gold market that’s started in 2001, and this will be the most explosive phase for gold,” Giustra told Kitco News.


























