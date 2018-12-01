Forget The Impeachment Circus...Here's What Congress Should Really Investigate!







While the country is being dragged through the three ring impeachment circus - which is all about politics and nothing about policy, President Trump's secret wars and interventions across the globe continue. Venezuela, Middle East, Lithuania...the intervention is on overdrive. But Congress has no interest in its Constitutional obligations when it comes to war. Political theater is far more exciting..









