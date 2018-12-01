Artificial Intelligence & Algorithms: pros & cons | (AI-Documentary) DW Documentary - Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are leading to fundamental changes in the way we live. Algorithms can already detect Parkinson's disease and c...
Forget The Impeachment Circus...Here's What Congress Should Really Investigate!
While the country is being dragged through the three ring impeachment circus - which is all about politics and nothing about policy, President Trump's secret wars and interventions across the globe continue. Venezuela, Middle East, Lithuania...the intervention is on overdrive. But Congress has no interest in its Constitutional obligations when it comes to war. Political theater is far more exciting..
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
