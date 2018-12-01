Floridians prepare for Dorian as the hurricane shifts north



Even as Hurricane Dorian’s track shifts north, Floridians are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst reports NewsHour National Correspondent John Yang. He joins Hari Sreenivasan from Orlando to discuss how the state and its people are preparing for the hurricane.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List