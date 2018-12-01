The Economic Collapse Will Bring Starvation And Most Will Not Survive - The Economic Collapse Will Bring Starvation And Most Will Not Survive The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futuris...
Edward Snowden on Trump, Obama & How He Ended Up in Russia to Avoid U.S. Extradition
We conclude our interview with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who has just published his memoir titled “Permanent Record.” In 2013, after quitting his job at the NSA, Snowden attempted to fly from Hong Kong to Latin America in order to avoid being extradited to the United States. But the U.S. revoked his passport when he stopped through Russia, effectively stranding him there. Snowden has lived as an exile in Moscow ever since. He tells us his story.
