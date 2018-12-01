Harry Dent : It’s melting, melting! What a world! - Harry Dent is seeing early warning signs of a liquidity crisis...just like in 2008. Watch now to find out what the Fed is actually liable to do regarding r...
China Trade Deal: New alliance with Argentina
Argentina has signed a deal to export millions of tonnes of soybean meal to China creating a fresh alliance in the fallout from Beijing's increasingly bitter trade war with the United States. The agreement, signed this week in Buenos Aires, matches the world's largest producer of the product with the largest consumer.
