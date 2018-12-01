Retirement When Bubbles Burst: Surviving the Financial Fallout - The retirement dream was sold to us by the people who made their retirement on our gullibility, the secret of success is to tell people something they want...
Benjamin Fulford Sept 2 2019 Former Japanese PMs Koizumi & Nakasone in Guantanamo Japan Police Say
Former Japanese Prime Ministers Junichiro Koizumi and Yasuhiro Nakasone were taken last week by U.S. military police to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Japanese police and underworld sources both say. A person at Koizumi’s office, when asked if this is true, said, “There is nobody here. My job is just to answer to phone.” Even PR people were unavailable, she said. Spokespersons for the 101-year-old Nakasone were also unavailable at the time of writing this report. The head of intelligence for the cabinet of Japanese-slave Prime Minister Shinzo Abe failed to respond to queries about these arrests. The arrests are part of a major crackdown on people related to the Bush family, a Japanese right-wing source said. The arrests, if they took place, are long overdue. Koizumi is a murderer (he likes to strangle geishas) who handed over control of Japanese corporations to Zionists. Nakasone overruled Japan’s health and welfare ministry to allow carcinogenic and hormone-disrupting chemicals to be put into common Japanese foodstuffs and other products. Hopefully they are now squealing on their satan-worshiping bosses. In any case, these developments, if true (and not a disinformation trap), are just one of many signs that world events are heading for some sort of major showdown this month as the U.S. corporate government’s September 30 international payments deadline looms with funding yet to be secured, multiple sources agree. “I was on a call with the U.S. last night. It certainly sounds like they are in their death throes, cornered and fighting very hard. Dangerous times,” a British royal confirmed. Corporate news stories about the U.S. trying to cash ancient Imperial Chinese government bonds also point to some desperate moves by the U.S. corporate government to secure financing. Then of course there is the highly visible U.S./China trade war going on, with both sides slapping tariffs on almost the entire range of bilateral trade, as is being widely reported. “A study by J.P. Morgan found that Trump’s tariffs will cost the average U.S. household $1,000 a year. That study was done before Trump raised the Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 tariffs to 15% from 10%,” the Associated Press reports.
