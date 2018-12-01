Are the U.S. and China Codependent? (w/ Stephen Roach & Grant Williams)


Stephen Roach, former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia and author of “Unbalanced: The Codependency of America & China,” sits down with Grant Williams to provide another perspective on the relationship between the two world powers. Roach, a noteworthy China bull, breaks down the dysfunctional economic and political relationship between the U.S. and China, and makes a prediction about the ongoing trade war between the two countries. Filmed on November 16, 2018 in New York.















