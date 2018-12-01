9/11 Whistleblowers: The 9/11 Commissioners


The 9/11 Commission and its final report are still held up as the final word on the events of September 11, 2001. But there's just one problem: Six out of the 10 commissioners have admitted that the commission was misled, stymied, hampered by conflicts of interest, and, ultimately, forced to participate in a politically-motivated cover-up. This is the story of the doubtful 9/11 commissioners.












