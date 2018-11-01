First Human–Monkey Hybrid Developed in China !! - Shortly after Japan announced that researchers received government support to create mouse-human chimeras.A Spanish team of scientists have produced monkey...
WW3 is Bankers War against The American People
The planet will be in a constant and present danger as long as US is controlled by traitors and bankers. New World Order dominated by warmongers, banksters and oligarchs making millions/billions of dollars through blatant insider trading, speculative instruments and fraudulent accounting all of which are made invisible by the so called mainstream media.The New World Order is all about waging financial war on the middle class in Europe and North America and genocidal wars through false flag and undercover operations primarily in the Middle East except in backward feudal countries like Saudi Arabia , Kuwait and the Gulf Emirates. American people are recognizing the link between the military-industrial complex and the Wall Street oligarchs ,a connection that goes back to the beginning of the modern U.S. empire. Banks have always profited from war because the debt created by banks results in ongoing war profit for big finance; and because wars have been used to open countries to U.S. corporate and banking interests. Secretary of State, William Jennings Bryan wrote: “the large banking interests were deeply interested in the world war because of the wide opportunities for large profits.” Wars are the fastest way for banks to create more debt , and therefore to make more profit. No wonder they love war. After all, the banking system is founded upon the counter-intuitive but indisputable fact that banks create loans first, and then create deposits later. In other words, virtually all money is actually created as debt. Debt ,from the borrower’s perspective owed to banks is profit and income from the bank’s perspective. In other words, banks are in the business of creating more debt , finding more people who want to borrow larger sums. Debt is central to our banking system. Indeed, Federal Reserve chairman Greenspan was so worried that the U.S. would pay off it’s debt, that he suggested tax cuts for the wealthy to increase the debt. What does this have to do with war? War is the most efficient debt-creation machine. For starters, wars are very expensive. For example, Nobel prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz estimated in 2008 that the Iraq war could cost America up to $5 trillion . A study by Brown University’s Watson Institute for International Studies says the Iraq war costs could exceed $6 trillion, when interest payments to the banks are taken into account. This is nothing new . but has been going on for thousands of years. Financing wars is expensive business, and the scope for initiative was regularly extended by borrowing. So wars have been a huge – and regular – way for banks to create debt for kings and presidents who want to try to expand their empires. Major General Smedley Butler – the most decorated Marine in American history – was right when he said: Let us not forget the bankers who financed the great war. If anyone had the cream of the profits it was the bankers. War is also good for banks because a lot of material, equipment, buildings and infrastructure get destroyed in war. So countries go into massive debt to finance war, and then borrow a ton more to rebuild. The advent of central banks hasn’t changed this formula. Specifically, the big banks primary dealers loan money to the Fed, and charge interest for the loan. So when a nation like the U.S. gets into a war, the Fed pumps out money for the war effort based upon loans from the primary dealers, who make a killing in interest payments from the Fed. In Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, John Perkins describes how World Bank and IMF loans are used to generate profits for U.S. business and saddle countries with huge debts that allow the United States to control them. It is not surprising that former civilian military leaders like Robert McNamara and Paul Wolfowitz went on to head the World Bank. These nations’ debt to international banks ensures they are controlled by the United States, which pressures them into joining the “coalition of the willing” that helped invade Iraq or allowing U.S. military bases on their land. If countries refuse to “honor” their debts, the CIA or Department of Defense enforces U.S. political will through coups or military action. Never-ending wars are also destroying our freedom. The Founding Fathers warned against standing armies, saying that they destroy freedom. Perversely, our government – which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the big banks – treats anti-war sentiment , or protest of big banks as terrorism. WW3 has been going on for decades . Most people just don't realize the war is real and happening all around us. World War 3 is here already. The war is not being televised in the fake news media. World War III is a TOTAL WAR by the elite globalists against all of humanity. What is TOTAL WAR? The attack is on all fronts. The COLLUSION is total. The world leaders are working as a team. What is being attacked? Your WEALTH, Your HEALTH, Your PRIVACY, Your PEACE, Your RIGHTS, Your FREEDOM, Your MIND . You have the right to be a slave, for the common good of course.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
