Shortly after Japan announced that researchers received government support to create mouse-human chimeras.A Spanish team of scientists have produced monkey...
First Human–Monkey Hybrid Developed in China !!
Shortly after Japan announced that researchers received government support to create mouse-human chimeras.A Spanish team of scientists have produced monkey-human chimeras. The research was conducted in China “to avoid legal issues”. The team wants to develop chimeras—organisms composed of cells from two or more species—capable of growing human organs. Similar experiments using pig or sheep embryos have faced technical challenges, likely because the animals are genetically distant from humans. Primates, being more closely related to people, may offer more promise. So far, the human-primate embryos have only been allowed to develop for a few weeks at a time, before organs have formed, according to Estrella Núñez, a biologist and administrator at the Catholic University of Murcia. “In no case is the gestation brought to full term,” she says in an interview with El País. “I don’t think it is particularly concerning in terms of the ethics, because you are not taking them far enough to have a nervous system or develop in any way—it’s just really a ball of cells,” says Robin Lovell-Badge, a developmental biologist from the Francis Crick Institute in London, in an interview with The Guardian. “[But] if you allow these animals to go all the way through and be born, if you have a big contribution to the central nervous system from the human cells, then that obviously becomes a concern.” The real question we raise here at The Atlantis report is : How much DNA do you need to change before a living thing is no longer classified as human and loses basic human rights? By basic I mean the right to their life without being euthanized for organs. why is experimenting on chimeras bad but experimenting on monkeys not bad? What makes humans so special that a few drops of our DNA makes a monkey untouchable? Monkeys are already highly intelligent, sentient not fully sapient like us, beings. They experience emotion, fear, and pain just like we do and have highly evolved brains. If say Monkeys share 99% of DNA with humans and you create a Chimera human-Monkey or Monkey-human , how close to 100% do you need to get before euthanisation and murder? There is a danger here of the creation of a sub-human class which is essentially human but without human rights. Humanity has had a long and very sad history of repeatedly resorting to slave labour. We also have had a long and very sad history of doing the worst with new technology.
