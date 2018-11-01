America Drowning in an Ocean of Debt !! - This past nightmare 11 years of economic recovery has been nothing other than another DEBT FUELED DRUG BINGE THAT IS NOW FALLING APART in the US and global...
Trump Officially lost the Trade War with China !!
The folding President folds again. After unexpectedly conceding to China last week, when Trump announced he would delay imposing the bulk of the 10% tariffs on $300 Billioin in mostly consumer-focused goods from September 1 until mid-December . A move that surprised analysts as it was not based on any concessions from Beijing but was merely a panicked response to the tumbling stock market, late on Friday Trump made another unexpected concession when the Commerce Department announced it would extend a reprieve given to Huawei permitting the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers. Trump has caved on everything . Trump shows more signs of weakness.He is The master in The Art of the Blink. The art of folding . The art of back peddling . The art of surrender . The art of conceding . All Trump really cares about at this point is the STOCK MARKET . Trump is a clown who's decision process for policy involves looking at the hourly chart of the S&P 500. He will sell out everyone and anything for a temporary pump in stock prices. So is this company Huawei a national security threat or not, I am getting whiplash . We're watching in real time as China ascends in power and influence globally with its bee hive culture and unelected leadership. But we can't even consider ending our business relationship with them, because they are making a few people very wealthy. This whole Trade War thing has totally backfired on Trump. He totally underestimated the Chinese resolve. Expect more climb-downs over the next couple of weeks.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
