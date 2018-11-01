GOLD BREAKS $1,500 As The Stock Market Crashes - The price of gold is surging $30 and silver is soaring more than 4% , GOLD BREAKS $1,500. In trader parlance, gold is testing $1500 as the new floor. A few...
Trump is preparing for Farmageddon - as Trade War heats up with China
As they have learned in the last two years, our great American Farmers know that China will not be able to hurt them in that their President has stood with them and done what no other president would do , And I’ll do it again next year if necessary! . said the tweeter in chief in a tweet two days ago . Well I hope Mister President Trump you tell the US farmers where to find another 1.4 billions customers, to replace the 1.4 billions hungry Chinese, before their products rots in the field. Thanks to Trump , our farmers just lost their number one customer , and probably forever. So Trump will bail out the farmers for the lost $19 Billion in China purchases. And what about next year, and the year after ?! A farm crisis on par to what was observed in the early 1980s is coming, especially since the US Senate passed a bill late last week that makes it more accessible for farmers with larger debt loads to file for bankruptcy protection . Trump is preparing for Farmageddon with new interventionist measures hoping to cushion farmers from retaliatory tariffs by China. From his side American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall announced ,quote : With farm bankruptcies at a record high in some regions of the country, Senate passage of the Family Farmer Relief Act sends an important signal to family farmers and ranchers that our elected officials are willing to act in these challenging times. The bill gives more farmers an opportunity to qualify for financial restructuring so they can keep their land and livelihoods. We are eager for the President’s signing of this bill and appreciate the leadership of Senator Chuck Grassley and all the cosponsors for their support of America’s farmers and ranchers, , end of quote . Yeah right ! More state gravy bowl bailouts for farmers. By a country that is bankrupt and drowning in $222 trillion in government and unfunded liabilities. The USA is in no condition financially, or morally, to be bailing out its farmers while preaching to others via the IMF and World bank that state subsidies are bad . As a general rule I do not support direct agricultural subsidies the exception being Research and development support, and prefer the market solves the problems of supply and demand. However, this whole situation is politically contrived - not a result of market forces - and the onus is on the morons who caused the crisis to support the transition. Sadly, one cannot expect morons, being morons indeed, to have the imagination to identify or be capable of addressing the real issues. Its not just that the dimwits in Washington are ignorant of farming; they are ignorant of how ANY production system works. Hence their utter failure to produce anything positive for main street. They do not have the knowledge, ability, or motivation, so one should not expect anything but failure. It is somewhat ironic that all the money that has been collected from sanctions and paid out of American consumers spending is now being used to plug up the holes in Trump's overall master plan. Interesting correlation with this year's dire yield projections due to very unusually wet spring weather and now the Chinese full boycott of US agricultural production. What remains of small family farms may very well be all but whipped out. I am sure that the overall endgame is for the majority of family owned farms to be bought up cheaply by corporate interests and for the farmer to be turned into a Farmworker . It’s apparent that the American Bankers Association want to foreclose on the farms, just as they did in the early eighties. If the Farms go belly up, it will amount to a land grab, just like 2008, and just like in the 80's, and they will get it all for simply printing funny money out of thin air. I continue to suggest folks to stock their pantries and freezers , because food produced from corn, wheat and soybeans is about to skyrocket. I'm not just talking about stocking up on flour, pasta and cereals but also beef, pork and poultry. It takes about 6 months for prices to show up in grocery stores following a crisis. This winter Will be expensive with prices already on the rise.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
