GOLD BREAKS $1,500 As The Stock Market Crashes
The price of gold is surging $30 and silver is soaring more than 4% , GOLD BREAKS $1,500. In trader parlance, gold is testing $1500 as the new floor. A few nickels here or there doesn't matter on a percentage basis unless one is a whale player while, on the "other side" we have,the Clueless Keynesians with perpetual currency debasement for ever and a future of negative yielding debt . Gold could go even higher , if growth worries persist, possibly due to a trade war escalation, driven by a larger ETF gold allocation from portfolio managers, who still continue to under-own gold . Some economists already predict gold will break over $2,000 or higher by end of year. Peter Schiff said today : “The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s 50 basis point rate cut, to a record low 1%, simply to prevent the Kiwi dollar from strengthening, and the costs of living from rising too slowly, was insane. Central bankers have lost their minds. Soon everyone will be buying gold and silver!” end of quote . Charles Nenner says gold is going to $2500 over the next several months and beginning in mid September, the markets will begin a 2.5 year decline where the DOW bottoms near $5000 AND the chances of a civil war within the US as being high. Gold, in US dollar terms is currently at $ 1,514 per ounce. Gold is going much, much higher than 1,600 Dollars per ounce. It will probably break the 'magical $ 2,400 per ounce overhead resistance that has been in place for years. Gold has no where to go but "UP" . Looks like the day of reckoning is finally here. Get ready for a gold pullback.And always remember , You don't own it unless you hold it.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
