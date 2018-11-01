Trump is Now pro Gun Grab & Gun Control !!











President Trump is now for Gun Control , he tweeted yesterday saying , quote : Guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people. I am the biggest Second Amendment person there is, but we all must work together for the good and safety of our Country. Common sense things can be done that are good for everyone! , End of Quote . Sure mister Trump "Common sense things can be done that are good for everyone! " !! If you expect judges to make common sense decisions on anything especially "your right to your rights," then you are probably too insane to own a gun. Are they going to make designated people fly red flags outside their homes, or just wear red armbands . Don't piss your family off, or they'll turn you into the Red Flag Committee. Soon, just being a Conservative will be enough to classify you as an "imminent danger.

Now that Trump is talking about more gun control sales will spike again! Ammo is cheap right now but I get feeling it won't be for long.






