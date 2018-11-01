Wolf Richter - Expect The Credit Market To Freeze Again, Leading To An Economic Meltdown - Wolf Richter - Expect The Credit Market To Freeze Again, Leading To An Economic Meltdown The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and ...
Salvini to Call for ITALEAVE - Exiting The EU & The Euro
Salvini's party the League formerly the Northern League, is now according to the polls supported by 40% of the Italian , he managed to gain popularity even in the south!! as a reminder, the Northern League wanted secession of north from south only few years ago!. Salvini is calling for a snap election , he is known to be a staunch Euro-skeptic and called for Italy to leave the European Union and the Euro currency on several occasions .It is what's commonly called Italeave . If Salvini's Lega wins the next election his government will start Italeave on December 2019/January 2020 at the latest. The League’s leader, Matteo Salvini, suggested after the election that all the parties in the right-wing coalition would need to be involved in a coalition government. the Deep State will do anything to prevent elections and form a kind of minority government which would enjoy the total support of the EU . In other words, a "Spanish solution". Should an Italian exit become a real, we would expect to see an immediate run out of Italian banks and Italian assets. Anyone who could would move their holdings of euro-denominated assets into those parts of the euro area perceived to be safe , in the past, this meant Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Finland. In this sense, the attack on Italy would resemble what happens in emerging markets: currency depreciation , capital flight, and a collapse of the domestic financial system. In the presence of a parallel currency, people would also come to doubt the continued willingness of the others in the Eurosystem to support Italian banks’ need to replace the funds that flee. Bankers cause Italy's spread of interest rates to spike every time national political decisions move against their interests. It has been going on since the Berlusconi government. It's one of the ways for international bankers to hit populist governments by increasing their cost of borrowing in Euros. Salvini's Lega knew this would happen and planned initially to exit the Euro, then to issue a national Bond parallel to the Euro that would act as a defacto alternative currency. Salvini should push ahead, Italy should not allow blackmail by foreign interests or fold like Tsipras did in Greece. With a little more time and the continuing shift in the electorate away from the shifty 5 stars movement and the dying PD engulfed in child-confiscation scandals, Italy may finally get a popular single party rule. Salvini is fast becoming a legend in Italy and not only as the savior of Italy but the savior of Europe .
