Trump Imposes Full Economic Embargo on Venezuela
Late Monday President Trump signed an executive order imposing a full economic embargo against Venezuela , and freezes Venezuela government assets .. Once again, this is all part of the plan to secure the oil of Venezuela for our Bankers. This is why it is important to remove democratically elected Maduro and replacing him with our puppet, Guaido. Trump and company knows the fracking industry will go downhill so we need an alternative source of oil. This is where Venezuela comes in. We can care less about the people of Venezuela. Anyone who believes we do are fools. We only care about their oil. Once we secure the oil of Venezuela for our own purposes and establish a flow of oil from Venezuela into the US, the neocon globalists will then feel free to attack Iran for the sake of , you guessed it , OIL. Right now they can't because if war broke out now, people in this country would protest it because it will be hitting us in our wallets due to oil shortages and skyrocketing oil prices. Because if war does break out, the oil we get from the middle east will most likely get disrupted because of this war. Once again, this evil is all for the sake of bankers. About 22% of the oil we import comes from the middle east. Cutting off them imports without having a replacement source such as Venezuela oil will not be too pleasing with us Americans. Trump a 'swamp drainer' during the campaign, is now a warmonger and neocon in office! . We supported him , we voted for him . And Guess what we have been lied to, again! It's like America now has an all-powerful king. How does one president get to arbitrarily decide to do things like this? Don't we have a Congress? Do they do anything? A president can start any war he wants, attack any nation he wants, blockade any nation he wants? And, yes, the "Deep State" and neocons are perfectly fine with King Trump . Because he does stuff they want him to do. Wall street drooling and the neocons doing the happy dance , life is good for them with this puppet. Meanwhile China and Russia announce building 2 large bases in Venezuela.So thank you Trump for setting the stage for yet another war .
