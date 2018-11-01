Leo Zagami and John Barnwell on the good and bad of Freemasonry - Leo Lyon Zagami is a writer, researcher, and creator of a popular blog concerning his direct involvement with the New World Order. He is the author of nume...
Trump blames Fed for Manufacturing Slowdown
President Trump on Tuesday blamed the Federal Reserve for a recent slowdown in manufacturing, a key sector he promised to revive as a candidate. "The Federal Reserve loves watching our manufacturers struggle with their exports to the benefit of other parts of the world," he tweeted. "Our Fed has been calling it wrong for too long!" The manufacturing sector's output has shrunk for two consecutive quarters, meeting the widely accepted definition of a recession. It has been among the hardest-hit sectors from Trump's escalating trade war with China. Manufacturing sector contracts for the first time in nearly a decade . And whom does he blame for the effects of the trade war he started? A Fed chairman that he himself appointed . You'd think a guy who tweets that he's the Second Coming of God would both have the spine to accept responsibility AND have the negotiating powers to deal with the measly Fed Chairman. But no, it's always someone else's fault and there nothing he can do about it. Yes, the economy has been great, but it’s turning - in large part because of HIS ACTIONS . And what does he do- shows no empathy, only concern about reelection prospects- and blames everyone expect himself . Trump is like the coach who takes over a championship team whose record promptly goes straight to the basement - then blames his players. Blaming others won’t resolve the crisis created by trump .If he didn't blame others for the things that he has caused, then who would he blame? As any spoiled, insecure toddler would. So much for the party of personal responsibility. Trump takes all credit and NO responsibility---just like his MAGAbillies. TRUMP CAN'T EVEN GET HIS OWN CREW ONBOARD! Trump hired Powell. Now Trump hates Powell. Trump hired Sessions. Now Trump hates Sessions. Trump hired Tillerson. Now Trump hates Tillerson. Trump hired Mattis. Now Trump hates Mattis. Trump hired Neilsen. Now Trump hates Nielsen. Trump hired Coats. Now Trump hates Coats. Trump hired McMaster. Now Trump hates McMaster. Trump hired Scaramucci. Now Trump hates Scaramucci. Trump hired Omarosa. Now Trump hates Omarosa. Trump hired Stormy. Now Trump hates Stormy. Trump hired Cohen. Now Trump hates Cohen . Is TRUMP'S BEHAVIOR really SANE?? The insane part is that they can do whatever they want, be as incompetent as possible, lie, steal and grift . But as soon as they disagree with him publicly on anything, they're nasty, horrible people who must be destroyed. They also just revised the jobs numbers down 500,000 too, yes we are definitely slowing down. How could we not be with Trump and his damn trade wars? Trump loves gambling with other people’s money, from people who bought notes on his way too big and failing casino, to farmers to political donors and government attorneys fighting his many lawsuits: an ignorant bully. Trump . The KING of Bankruptcies . When you install a failed businessman as our president this is what you get . The Fed has nothing to do with it except to try and keep us out of a severe recession but interest rates are not the problem. Trump is the problem.
