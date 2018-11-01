#Trump Approval Rating Plummets to a Mere 36% - The majority of Americans in a new poll disapproves of President Trump’s overall performance, despite greater support for the president’s handling of the e...
#Trump Approval Rating Plummets to a Mere 36%
The majority of Americans in a new poll disapproves of President Trump’s overall performance, despite greater support for the president’s handling of the economy than other issues in the survey. Sixty-two percent of Americans said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing, while just 36 percent approve, according to the Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Thursday. 36 percent approval , That's his base. Moderates and Independents have run away from Trump. Trump experiment has failed America big time. And of that 36%? ONLY 21% say they STRONGLY APPROVE!! The other 15% are soft "go along with the program" . While low compared to former President Obama, Trump’s latest approval rating is relatively consistent with the polling results seen throughout his first term. Trump’s approval rating has stayed between 32 and 42 percent throughout his time in office, the Associated Press noted. Amid fears of a recession, which Trump and administration officials have dismissed, 46 percent of Americans now approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, based on the poll. U.S. Added 500,000 Fewer Jobs Since 2018 Than Previously Thought . This New Labor Department revisions complicate the Trump administration’s message of a strong economy. It turns out Trump was lying about the economy and it's added half a million fewer jobs since 2018 than he claimed. He is destroying the economy, has ruined our reputation with other countries, is allowing destruction of the environment. He does not put America first. He puts Trump first. He conned Caucasian Supremacists, Christian Supremacists and Conservative Supremacists with nativist, nationalist fear mongering and bravado with language to incite and divide. He is driven by no policy--- whatever suits his momentary whim, void of any knowledge of consequence or history--- impulse-enslavement is what drives his every move. He conned the Supremacists by spouting the fears and hatreds they each love to hear, the language of the echo chamber. But he did so as a showman who knows his audience, a reality TV game show host who exists in the RWNJ echo chamber and knows which knobs to pull and which poles to rub to excite the loudest and the crudest. At his heart, beyond the megaphone and endless campaigning, he doesn't give a shit about anyone. He's never given a shit in the entire half century of his adult life of shaming this planet earth. All he has ever cared about is himself. He is a Trump Supremacist. All else be damned. He's only in this to gain customers and increase brand recognition. That he gained a religious cult is just sprinkles on top. There is absolutely nothing more to Trump than the Tweeter. There is no deeper substance, no guiding pole-star, no conscience, no is no policy or knowledge of issues of any more complexity beyond jingoism and braggartry, no background in diplomacy or conflict resolution (outside of flame wars with Rosie), no decency, no dignity or decorum, no solid matter whatsoever. Nothing whatsoever worthy of the presidency. Just ego, a simpleton's reduction of all things to "winning", "losing", "bigly" and braggadocio. He is just a vehicle for self-promotion; he literally worships himself and craves others' worship and debasement, too. He knows nothing. Nothing except how to stoke old tropes of "masculinity". He's just a rabid hissing seething Tribble riding a fat, bloated walking talking amniotic sac of ego as a mobility scooter. Actually, I am still going on the assumption that he never believed he WOULD get elected. And that he thought, "This will be great publicity for me, it will be a great jump start to a new company or reality TV show!". but his plans all went to hell when he actually was elected (which was a huge ego boost, but then he had to deal with actually BEING president and TRYING to run the country. Now that he is president, he can't stand the shame of not being re-elected. I don't believe he likes the job or wants to keep doing it. And yes, while he's there, might as well make him and all his friends as rich as possible. Thus the reason for fighting so hard to not release his tax returns. Americans will eventually see that he has been making decisions to benefit himself all over the place. "In her book The Confidence Game: The Psychology of the Con and Why We Fall for It Every Time, Maria Konnikova writes, "The true con artist doesn't force us to do anything; he makes us complicit in our own undoing. He doesn't steal. We give. He doesn't have to threaten us. We supply the story ourselves. We believe because we want to, not because anyone made us.""
