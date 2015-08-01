Doug Casey: America is on "The Cusp of a Civil War" - The U.S. political landscape has never been as divided as now, and with the 2020 presidential elections coming up, we look back at founder of Casey Researc...
This is Why you should Buy Bitcoin while the Currency War is Raging between US & China !
So who is the winner of the ongoing currency war between Trump and China ? Let's see . Gold is up 1.26%, Silver is up 2.06% and Bitcoin's up 9.03%. Why would you say ? We'll it's not because Bitcoin's a store of value or digital gold. Simple. The fall in Yuan is creating a flight into Dollars. Don't confuse this for a safehaven bid into Bitcoin. It's only being used to convert Yuan to Dollars. The only one's holding onto Bitcoin long-term are speculators . Why do I think the rise in Bitcoin isn't due to crypto traders tonight? . Because when THEY buy Bitcoin, alt-coins rise faster. But when those in a devaluing currency buy Bitcoin to exchange into Dollars, they buy only the Original and not alt-coins. Don't believe me? Cruise over to CoinMarketCap and see for yourself. This trade hasn't even woken up yet. Currency panics across the world are going send Bitcoin North of $100 000 because price is no object when your government is screwing over your purchasing power and you only need to buy and hold Bitcoin for half an hour to convert into Dollars . Currency devaluations can go on for years, so while I see Bitcoin as a speculative panic asset with massive potential, I still don't consider it a store of value. Chinese millionaires are trying hard to get their money out of china and the only way they could do it is by buying bitcoin . The Chinese government only allows Chinese nationals a foreign exchange quota of $50,000 a year.But with bitcoin they can transfer unlimited amount of money overseas almost instantly and anonymously . Doesn't matter if it's the Dollar that collapses or the Yen, Yuan or Euro. Bitcoin is the asset that facilitates movement from one devaluing currency into a better off one. It's just a vehicle but one with a unique and critical role to play in the coming years. Why Bitcoin and not another alt-coin? Or why won't alt-coins dilute Bitcoin's scarcity? Again look at coinmarketcap tonight. The dumb money only wants the ubiquitous coin that's accepted on every exchange. It doesn't care about alt-coins or if they have loads of features or are faster. The dumb money only cares that their wealth moves from point A to B in a secure and relatively short time frame. Bitcoin has no more intrinsic value than a share of Amazon when it was $6. And those who base their view on it being digital gold, a store of value, a worthless set of One's and Zero's , or a tool of the CIA and NSA will fail to see it's potential no different than they failed to see the potential in an online bookseller. 1.4 Billion Chinese people trying to get 18 million Bitcoins , can you imagine folks ! That's like the Pacific Ocean trying to come through a garden hose , that is what's coming folks. Bitcoin is the best thing to ever happen to the US Dollar. It's going to allow collapsing currencies to get into Dollars despite foreign capital controls. Trump and Mnuchin are clueless idiots. If they understood it's real use case, they would have announced Bitcoin as official crypto currency of the US.
