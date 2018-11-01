Strait of Hormuz deployment will de-escalate Middle East tensions, Foreign Minister says








Foreign Minister Marise Payne says sending Australian military resources to major oil transit route the Strait of Hormuz will help de-escalate tensions in the middle east and work to protect Australia’s national interests. Speaking to Fran Kelly on Insiders, Ms Payne explained her stance. The Foreign Minister also remained tight lipped over a thinly-veiled swipe against china, made by the Prime Minister when he was in Vietnam. Scott Morrison met his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi, and in a joint statement, they said they remained committed to independence and sovereignty in the region.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List