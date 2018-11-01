Ron Paul : Freedom Doesn't Come From Government




As we prepare for our yearly Ron Paul Institute Conference in Virginia, we hope that you enjoy this classic speech given at a Mises Institute conference in Costa Mesa, California, back in 2014. Ron Paul explains how state intervention destroys civil society, and how free markets offer a better solution.















