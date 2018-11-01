Ron Paul -- Can Trump Get Out Of Afghanistan?



With a peace agreement between the US and the Taliban nearly completed, will President Trump be able to do what his two predecessors were unable to do - end the US military's 18 year war on Afghanistan? Neocons at home are screaming that we must stay, Trump has promised a departure. And election season is heating up.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List