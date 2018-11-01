Jim Rogers URGENT 🔴The Next FINANCIAL CRISIS Will Occur In Sep, 2019 - Jim Rogers URGENT 🔴The Next FINANCIAL CRISIS Will Occur In Sep, 2019 Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Q...
Is Germany Kaput !?
Germany is an industrial and exporting powerhouse. And the trends for those two things have been in decline for over a year. Germany has always relied on free trade to function.Germany has benefited greatly from Free Trade. But now with Trump waging a trade war on Asia and Europe we are seeing a repeat of the great depression . The promise that increased trade will create new jobs has turned out to be largely a myth. Much of the "free trade" movement is driven by mega-companies desire for larger markets and greed. German industry is in the deepest slump since the global financial crisis, and threatens to push Europe’s powerhouse economy into full-blown recession. The darkening outlook is forcing the European Central Bank to contemplate ever more perilous measures. “The influential Ifo Institute in Munich said its business climate indicator for manufacturing went into “free fall” in July, as the delayed damage from global trade conflict takes its toll and confidence wilts. It goes far beyond the woes of the car industry. More than 80% of Germany’s factories are in outright contraction. German industry nowadays is just a myth. Parts are produced in Greece ,Bulgaria, Czech republic,Poland etc... Only some assembly happens in Germany ,mainly heavies. Quality is still superior but dropping. Companies use almighty Luxembourg to tax evade. Germans and Italians are in the business of importing Chinese crap and putting their stamp on it. Either way no new industries development in Europe. The whole continent is feeding on the success of the past.Anything that is not subsidized or protected is either dead or outsourced. Deutsche Bank just dropped 20% in the last two trading sessions. A bank with a derivative book the size of the United States economy for a year ! $40 Trillion is the last public number ever admitted.. This bank is probably 2-3 weeks from a collapse, and Germany will probably have to do a bank deposit freeze to keep anything solvent, as soon as word gets out of a 'cooperative fix.' Savers will be punished one way or another - especially the dumb or slow ones. No bank in history has EVER warned it's depositors before a door close. Deutsche Bank has been a money laundering Ponzi for at least half a decade and it will go boom! Deutsche Bank shares went from $7.50 to $6.95 in a gap-down in one trade day. Below $5 ,which it could reach by the end of the week it is considered a penny-stock and various regulators shun institutional holding's of a 'penny stock.' Additionally will it require a de-list from certain exchanges.. If Deutsche Bank would collapse without any control, that would have, I think, a tremendous contagion effect on other major banks in Europe . About 10-15 major banks in Europe would become insolvent and disappear. And there is the estimated 400,000 jobs which could be lost in Europe as a result of No Brexit Deal. Germany stands to lose 100,000 jobs and more than 80 billion Euro in vehicle exports. The sense of normality is finally shattering. This sucker must GO DOWN. things just got much worse. And wait for the budget numbers on supporting millions of unskilled new Germans for decades. There are still differences inside Germany itself between the East and the West , differences between the two wages are about 30% lower in the East, infrastructure is no where near as good and things like state pensions are lower ,meant to be equal by 2030. So despite the wonderful economic picture Germany has presented over recent years they still have significant internal issues to address as well. We here at The Atlantis report believe that The German re-unification was a huge mistake. It enabled Merkel and her cabal of communists to take power in Germany. Merkel is a communist. She was raised in communist East Germany and educated in communist East Germany. She bought into the one world government move to erase western civilization by replacement invasion by migration. In her mind, Germany does not exist. Communism is all about a one world government. There are two politicians who are responsible for the major fall of Germany; Kaiser Wilhelm II. and Angela Merkel. They were both passive and reacted, instead of acting leave alone lead with foresight and thus messed up Germany and Europe. Wilhelm just wanted to be Kaiser. Merkel just wants to be chancellor. No more and no less. They both had no regard for their people, their nation, the national economy, the national security, the social cohesion and the relationship to its neighbors. They both left a big mess. Frau Merkel's multicultural antifa communism has failed, as it was bound to. I was in Germany recently, and was sad to see a great culture returning to Weimar collapse . pensioners collecting bottles for few cents deposit to pay the rent . "refugees" in free housing,Germans afraid to speak . It was quite shocking . I have witnessed the slow collapse of this once might economic juggernaut for decades. They are a mere shadow of what they were in the seventies. I was told that only 'pensioners and asylum seekers' were left in many of the smaller towns. All of this should not come as a surprise to a nation with a median age of 48. Frau Merkel and the whole apparatus behind her destroyed Germany . The German economy is now a trapeze act without a parachute.
