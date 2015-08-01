Dr PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS - Goldseek Radio Aug 1, 2019 Nugget - GoldSeek Radio's Chris Waltzek talks to Dr Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and editor / columnist for the Wall ...
Peter Schiff Warns : Inflation will choke The Economy to Death !
Peter Schiff , in an interview with Fox Business this morning , said regarding the Federal Reserve rate cuts : The next thing they are going to do is to cut the rates down to zero , but this is not going to stop the bear market , and it is not going to stop the recession .The Fed is not honest about why they are cutting the rates . It was a mistake when the Fed went to zero last time , it is going to be an even bigger mistake this time , and they are going back to quantitative easing .And QE4 is going to be bigger than QE1 , QE2 and QE3 combined . Trump with his tweets about new Chinese tariffs was sending a message to Powell not to China . This was basically Trump's insurance policy to make sure the FED keeps cutting . But , you know I do not think he needed the insurance , The Fed is going to cut . Look at the horrible manufacturing data that came out today . The US economy is going to recession and it is headed there fast .And look at Gold , Gold is up about 30 bucks today . People are totally on the wrong side of this trade right now . People do not own gold and silver , they are too long on the dollar , they have no idea just how much inflation the federal reserve is going to be unleashing , and it is not going to be good for stock prices . The inflation is going to be in the supermarket not the stock market . The speculative money is chasing the bubble in cryptos , but the smart money is buying into gold and silver , Peter Schiff explained . Peter Schiff is again spot on in our point of view . Because The biggest problem is the 22 trillion in debt , with another trillion per year being added. Even at 0 % interest rates, the percentage of the budget that will need to be set aside just to pay principal will choke the economy to the point of death. The elephant in the room is our 22 trillion in just the federal debt (a figure which doubled under Obama and admittedly may under Trump. With 4 to 5 times that amount in unfunded entitlements, and running astounding deficits. Decades upon decades of excessive regulation, union belligerence, and the American "lets save a nickel by buying foreign products" has hollowed out our manufacturing which - if we actually put forth effort will take decades to rebuild. Meanwhile, "students" presently owe more than One trillion in student debt (so often for useless degrees) and increasingly don't want to pay it. Astoundingly excessive pension promises were made for decades with pensioners turning a blind eye (self-duping) to the reality and public rational claims that "the numbers just didn't work." Then after helping maintain what they know was a ponzi scheme for decades they want others to bail them out. And wait when the hyperinflation finally arrives it'll be not just the biggest but the most spectacular event of our lifetimes. Hope you've got some gold and silver to pay the taxes on your property because one day you are going to need it. The plan to print to infinity includes taking hard assets away from the middle class such as land and other real estate. Why hold a depreciating asset like currency when you can get hard assets with useless paper money that's being printed at exponential rates now? That's here already but is eventually coming in a big way. It's barely starting. In case some don't know, the insiders, the very wealthy, the elites and the Central Banks as well are still accumulating physical gold and keeping it outside of the banking system. In fact, that's now accelerating along with the inside money getting out of the stock market. The buying of economic insurance should tell everybody something. The ONLY thing the Fed has been good at is creating inflation and the next is creating recessions.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (17)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : America is in Rapid Moral Decline - In His Monthly Market Commentary dated July 1, 2019 Doctor Marc Faber publisher of the Gloom Boom Doom report wrote : Already early in my career, I realize...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment