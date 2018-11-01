Mexico's plan to STOP MIGRANTS from Central America







Migrants from Central America (countries like Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador) are arriving to the Mexican-American border by hundreds of thousands. It is one the biggest humanitarian crisis in recent American history. And Donald Trump is not willing to admit those migrants. Nor does Mexico. A lot has been said about America immigration policies and Trump’s strict views on this regard. But Mexico’s politic towards foreigners is far more restrictive. When it comes to Central American migrants, this country is doing everything possible to deport the asylum seekers. Even Trump’s America has accepted more refugees than Mexico, despite having a left-wing president. But why is this? How does the Mexican migration policy work? What is this migrant caravan? In this video, we will show you the whole picture.















