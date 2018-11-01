Global Turmoil Tackles Markets & Media Merger Mania Continues



As the global trade waters get choppier, some are turning to safe havens to find stability. Ben Swann, cryptocurrency analyst, is on hand to break down the recent moves in the gold and crypto sectors in the wake of shaky shipping outlooks. And speaking of those shaky seas, trade wars and protests in Hong Kong have shaken the markets across the globe. Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading is standing by to delve into the data and mark movements in the global markets. And finally, the Media Merger Mania rages on as CBS and Viacom are on the verge of sealing a major deal. Legal Journalist Mollye Barrows joins us today to analyze the acquisition and what this means going forward for media conglomerates.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List