Max Keiser Report: Can US Rates Go Negative?



In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy ask whether or not US rates could go negative. In Denmark, where households carry the highest debt to income ratio in the OECD, even mortgage rates have gone negative! In the second half, Max talks to Karl Denninger of Market-Ticker.org about negative yields, long duration bonds, and what the future looks like with both in hand.












