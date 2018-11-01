Max Keiser Report: Can US Rates Go Negative? - In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy ask whether or not US rates could go negative. In Denmark, where households carry the highest debt to i...
BREAKING: N. Korea Fires 2 More Rockets & Stops Peace Talks -- Build up for WW3
North Korea fires two projectiles off its eastern coast and says it's shutting down peace talks with South Korea.The current joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises involve simulations of stabilizing North Korea after it has been occupied and conventional warfare has come to an end. The U.S. and South Korea downsized the drills under a promise by U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last year, so now they mostly consist of computer simulations. Government sources here said the second part of the exercises beginning on Aug. 17 starts at an imaginary point 90 days after the outbreak of a war, when stabilization operations get underway. The stabilizing drill has not been included in previous exercises which were based on the assumption that North Korea's military would be neutralized around 90 days after a war breaks out.North Korea previously expressed that they opposed the military drills, something President Trump called “expensive” and agreed to cancel. South Korea and the U.S. held off from conducting the drills as the three parties held a historic peace summit but were renewed after a second summit failed to garner a peace agreement. The missile launch and North Korean declaration that they were done pursuing a deal came after South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared the two Koreas would be united by 2045. Reuters reports a North Korean spokesman for the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country told KCNA news, “We have nothing to talk any more with the South Korean authorities nor have any idea to sit with them again.” And, per the report: South Korea’s unification ministry called North Korea’s comments about Moon “not in line” with inter-Korean agreements and unhelpful for developing relations between them. After an emergency meeting of South Korea’s National Security Council held to discuss the launches, officials reiterated that the joint drills are simply an opportunity to evaluate whether South Korea could eventually assume wartime control of the allied forces on the peninsula. Moon and Kim have met three times since April last year, pledging peace and cooperation, but little progress has been made to improve dialogue and strengthen exchanges and cooperation. President Trump has not yet commented on North Korea’s decision to nix the peace talks.
