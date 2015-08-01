Max Keiser : Pirate Equity & Rate Cuts








In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss how private equity – aka ‘pirate equity’ – has hollowed out the retail sector. Despite their assertions to the contrary, Wall Street firms have destroyed eight times as many retail jobs as they have created in the past decade. And Elizabeth Warren has a plan. In the second half, Max talks to Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about how many rate cuts we can expect before the end of the year, and whether or not the US will go negative just like Europe. They also discuss central banks buying up stocks.









