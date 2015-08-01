Mass Gun Violence In America - Gotta put votes where it will help changing the way guns are licensed in the USA. It's up to us to vote for those who closely match our needs. If you canno...
Mass Gun Violence In America
Gotta put votes where it will help changing the way guns are licensed in the USA. It's up to us to vote for those who closely match our needs. If you cannot wait, get out there and pepper the people you put in office to do things you the constituents want. Fill their emails, ring the phones, pressure. If you won't do what we put you in office to do, next election you're not going to be voted back.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
