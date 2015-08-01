Billions Lost !! The U.S. Economy Is In Financial Crisis Mode Now - More Confirmation For Recession - Numerous are the alert signals, from the United States from different sectors. You can see warning signs of instability in this video. The Global Economic ...
Jesse Ventura: “Powerful forces covered up the Epstein case the first time for a reason.”
Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos discuss the recent arrest of alleged serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and reveal the names of the politicians and celebrities listed in Epstein’s black book. RT Host Rick Sanchez scolds prosecutors for referring to Epstein’s female child victims “prostitutes.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
