Jesse Ventura: “Our government ignores homegrown terror because it’s not profitable.”




Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos talk about the El Paso shooting and why Mexico is investigating the massacre as a case of terrorism. They also discuss an FBI field document that says real conspiracies and cover-ups by government officials pose a domestic terrorism threat. Director Peter Pardini breaks down myths about controversial foods and what he learned from his latest project, “Fat: A Documentary.”











