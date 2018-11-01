Gold & a Potential Sovereign Debt Crisis (w/ Peter Schiff & Brent Johnson) | Real Vision Classics




Brent Johnson’s journey to understand the outlook for the dollar and gold concludes with an extended interview with gold market legend Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital. In this interview, Peter outlines the Fed’s contribution to global economic problems and suggests reflation in the next downturn will be impossible without causing a sovereign debt crisis. Filmed on October 11, 2017 in New York.











