Gold & Negative Rates
Gold & Negative Rates
They have to keep lowering rates so They can keep loading more debt into economies and once you’ve hit zero, then you have to go negative. They’ve rolled this thing out globally, and no one wants to admit it doesn’t really work. The unsustainable debt fueled growth model of neoliberalism. The only way to keep this economic model on the road is for interest rates to keep falling so you can keep adding more debt. After 2008 – They dropped interest rates to the floor. Now they need to go negative. You may have noticed all the talk of negative rates; it’s the only thing that can keep this economic model going. This was global, so it’s the same everywhere. The standard debt fueled growth model of neoliberalism never had a long term future. Japan, UK, US, Euro-zone and now China. The Chinese spot their Minsky Moment on the horizon and can’t run their economy on debt like they did before. West central banks solution , Keep lowering interest rates so you can keep loading more debt into the economy, once you hit zero, just go negative. The Chinese are right. How can banks grow GDP with bank credit . Borrow at negative rates. Bet the farm. Buy gold. Be rich for centuries to come. This is the equivalent to producing money from nothing, gold from straw. It's alchemy at its finest! The Central Banks owned by the unchallenged gold hoarders are going to reverse course so fast, your heads will spin. They would see their status quo jeopardized because gold is real money. With a vault of gold, anyone can create their own currency and upset the apple cart. The Central Banks would jerk ZIRP and NIRP around to normal rates just in order to save themselves, screw all governments and hope for the best. GOLD IS REAL MONEY. All else is paper with promises. How many people get married and promise to be faithful, be loving and supportive for as long as they live . MANY do and 50% fail after a few years. FOREVER is a long time! The Central Banks cannot survive FOREVER and keep their promises!! Read up on the history of money and wars. Human nature is what it is. human nature! We are not able to change our ways. It's in our DNA. More of the same to come. How's is it all going to play out . Just as it always has. There'll be winners and there'll be losers. Pick your side now. Do not be deceived by the manufactured financial and currency crisis that is the responsibility of the network of global bankers and their fiat debt notes. They are all circling the toilet bowl in synch, with ever increasing national debts as the pre-planned pretext for a global currency. Any such currency or any indebted national currency needs to be indexed to something that will have universal value and is not subject to manipulation by the spending addictions of sleazy politicians. As such, a new Global Reserve Currency is best if it is: ✓ Real (not synthetic) ✓ Universally precious The only real assets that meet these criteria, would be a basket of ✓ Precious Materials (PM & strategic Minerals) ✓ Precious Energy (Carbon fuels [oil & gas] and/or giga Watts of Renewable energies) After that it matters not if a country's currency is traded in the form of paper money, digital money or as crypto currency. As long as any of these are indexed to the Global Reserve Currency (that is rooted in the above materials and energies), they will swing accordingly in the free market - a market that now makes politicians accountable to and constrained by the laws of Honest Money. Good luck with that though, as long as some tribal bankers continue to seek political and ideological control over the masses, which they intend to subjugate to the Neo Feudal era.
