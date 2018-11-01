Europe could be facing severe recession -- Markus Krall



It's been a turbulent week for global markets - with analysts and investors warning that a downturn could be on the horizon. Adding to those fears, Germany - Europe's economic powerhouse - posted negative growth in the second quarter of this year, and looks to be heading for recession. We asked Frankfurt-based financial analyst Dr Markus Krall for his thoughts on the increasingly ominous signs.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List