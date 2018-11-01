China vs. USA Trade War -- Trump jacks up Tariffs further - The Stock Market Crashes . - President Donald Trump tweeted again earlier this morning announcing yet another major hike of existing and future tariffs on some $550 billion in Chinese ...
China vs. USA Trade War -- Trump jacks up Tariffs further - The Stock Market Crashes .
President Donald Trump tweeted again earlier this morning announcing yet another major hike of existing and future tariffs on some $550 billion in Chinese goods : quote , For many years China (and many other countries) has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more. Our Country has been losing HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year to China, with no end in sight. Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very unfair Trading Relationship. China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%. Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter! , end of quote . OH Dear.Donny is losing the trade war, and the desperation is setting in.I thought he said trade wars are easy to win. or was that the Afghan war ? or the Syrian war ? or the cancelled north Korean war. or the failed Turkish and Venezuelan coups. I don't think he remembers what a win looks like.Where are all the US businesses that he told everyone would rush home and create jobs ? All Trump Tariffs by importers and businesses are tax deductible in the USA. The net result is that they are a revenue wash for the Treasury that collects port fees but must pay out the deductions in reduced Revenue collected. They are revenue neutral. They only affect the profit margins of companies. So a company like Walmart only needs to raise prices by 0.006% to recover the lost profits of the useless deduction. Trump is essentially playing with himself. How does this then trigger an economic down turn for China. It doesn't. The US is a mere 14% trader. For example 90% of all computers and laptops are made in China. The US has no alternatives. They will just pay the tariff and write it off to the Government , Trump is paying for all tariffs because he is math challenged and dumb as dirt. That is also why the CPI doesn't rise. How does this hurt the USA? China and Asia are making a consented effort to remove any and all dependency on US products. That is why US exports are down 15% globally and China imports up 3.4% and US to China exports down 8.5%. And as the new silk road gets up and running trade with the US will be a non-issue. Trump is getting blown out. He was warned by 3000 economists this would happen. But he doesn't like professionals and instead relies on guys like Kudlow and Navarro that are not economist, neither is Jerome Powell. Dumb it down and you commit suicide in a complex world. The US trade deficit will simply shift from going primarily to China at this time to a lot of other Asian Nations as well. So, if anything, Trump is only doing the rest of the world an unexpected favor. But none of those jobs are coming back to US one way or the other. Apparently Trump still don't understand the US tax payers are paying for these tariffs. It's a tax on Americans and does nothing except puts costs up in the USA. I would rather see Trump focus on creating laws to help the Middle Class, better health care options, focusing on America, tax laws to favor small and medium businesses, construction projects to attempt to put some unemployed to work, supporting new technologies, breaking up monopolies, etc. What happened to the Art of the Deal? Instead of wasting money on the Military Industrial Complex . Trump who painted himself into a corner and can’t resolve the trade war anymore.he gambles with the future of America. You better go hoard clothes and appliances, it may take years before the US industry develops those manufacturing talents again! . We have a president who never knew poverty, his dad gave him a million dollars for each birthday. He does not care, nor does he care what anyone thinks, he will drag down America to feed his bloated ego. Trump will go down in history as the first president who ruined the US economy and business in only 4 years . It is time for the US to dump Trump! He will clearly manage to destroy the US and world economies for no more cause than temper tantrums of a little boy who couldn’t get the toy he wanted. And then whines how it is all so unfair! Are there any adults in the white house? we need a grown up to take the phone away from this toddler! And this is where Dodo will learn that the World isn't his kindergarten.
