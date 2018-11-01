Jack Ma and Elon Musk debate on AI’s risks, Mars, and how humans can secure the future - Elon Musk: The thing about Mars is that it's important for us to take the sort of action that is most likely to continue consciousness into the future. We ...
China is erasing its border with Hong Kong
When Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, Chinese leaders agreed that Hong Kong would be able to keep its economic and political systems, including some of the civil freedoms denied to China’s citizens on the mainland, for the next 50 years. Although Hong Kong still has nearly 30 years of semi-autonomy left, China has started tightening its grip, and many believe it is chipping away at Hong Kong’s freedoms. In this episode, I explore how Hong Kong is dealing with the looming deadline and China’s premature moves.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
