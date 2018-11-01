Brazil's Amazon fires started by Soybean Farmers - Massive forest fires have hit the Amazon rainforest. This Amazon rainforest fire 2019 is so large it can be seen from space. Some believe the rainforest is...
Brazil's Amazon fires started by Soybean Farmers
Massive forest fires have hit the Amazon rainforest. This Amazon rainforest fire 2019 is so large it can be seen from space. Some believe the rainforest is on fire because of Jair Bolsonaro's policies. This Amazonian rainforest fire has led to a state of emergency in Amazonas. The Wildfires are raging at a record rate in Brazil's Amazon rainforest. The Environmental organizations and researchers say the wildfires were set by cattle ranchers and loggers who want to clear and utilize the land, emboldened by the country's pro-business president. The Massive Amazon Wildfires Can Be Seen From Space . The Amazon forest is considered to be the "Lungs of the Earth" . Our house is on fire. Literally, french president Macron tweeted on Thursday. The Amazon, the lungs of our planet which produces 20% of our oxygen, is on fire. This is an international crisis,end of quote . 1) These fires were started intentionally for political reasons because president Bolsonaro encouraged the farmers to burn the forests to make farmland. This is also related to the fact that China is now shifting its soybean production to South America , and precisely Brazil from The USA .. These forests are being burnt to make them into farmland. They are not ever coming back and the farmland will damage the ecology even more. It's not just the Amazon. Siberia is on fire. Canada is on fire. Alaska is choking on wildfires. This is what happens when you manipulate the weather with geoengineering, HAARP, playing with lasers, lack of maintenance of the system (PG&E - CA), etc. Not to mention sun activity, polar shift, increased volcanic activity, etc. Countries such as Canada, Russia and the USA are already pushing to warm the area up so they can get to resources and have a Northern Passage. Not to say mankind doesn't have an effect on the environment, but weather manipulation is the elephant in the room.
