America Drowning in an Ocean of Debt !! - This past nightmare 11 years of economic recovery has been nothing other than another DEBT FUELED DRUG BINGE THAT IS NOW FALLING APART in the US and global...
August Disaster! Stock Market Crash Of 2019: We're On The Verge Of An Even Bigger Financial Crisis
You must understand where all of this is headed in 2019 and 2020. We plunge into this new financial crisis, economic collapse & stock market crash, things are only going to get worse… Of course, it’s not always easy to see when a big event will trigger a stock market crash. That doesn’t stop skittish investors from overreacting to a potential market-moving event, though. Along with the coming US recession, are you prepared for a stock market crash? Peter Schiff talked about it in his latest podcast; There’s been a lot of action over the last couple of days in the U.S. stock market.The economy under Trump is an even bigger bubble, its more screwed-up, and we’re on the verge of an even bigger crisis… Red, red, in every direction we turn this week… red. The Dow Jones shed 800 scarlet points on the day. Percentage wise, both S&P and Nasdaq took similar whalings. The S&P lost 86 points. And the Nasdaq… 242. And so the market paid back all of yesterday’s trade-induced gains — with heaps of interest. Things are worsening quickly now. First of all, let’s talk about the U.S. yield curve in general. An inverted yield curve is a nearly perfect fortune teller of recession. An inverted yield curve has preceded recession on seven out of seven occasions 50 years running. An inverted yield curve has also foretold every major stock market calamity of the past 40 years. Investors are increasingly worried about a global economic slowdown as weaker-than-expected data in China deepened the gloom in the world’s second-largest economy. Official data published Wednesday showed growth of China’s industrial output slowed to 4.8% in July from a year earlier, the weakest growth in 17 years.
