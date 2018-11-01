America Drowning in an Ocean of Debt !! - This past nightmare 11 years of economic recovery has been nothing other than another DEBT FUELED DRUG BINGE THAT IS NOW FALLING APART in the US and global...
Top 5 Inconsistencies surrounding Epstein's Death !!
It is now Official Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide By hanging himself in his jail cell , A New York medical examiner announced on Friday . The Chief Political Examiner has approved the finding given to the Medical Dept. and states that the deceased conducted repeated hangings of himself which eventually succeeded in breaking every possible bone and so no other conclusion is possible. On Tuesday the autopsy revealed Epstein suffered broken bones in his neck common in homicide by strangulation. Ah, but guess who was involved in the autopsy? None other than the 85 years old Michael Baden of JFK autopsy infamy. Baden supervised the autopsy and then conducted his own, having been hired by Epstein's lawyers. Nevertheless, I remain skeptical that a 6 foot 200 pound man managed to hang himself with a bed sheet from a bunk bed with enough force to break his neck and thyroid bone. So here is a List of top 5 Inconsistencies in Prison Policy Surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s Death . 1) Epstein said he was considering cooperating in “naming names” in his international sex ring . He was found unconscious in his prison cell just three weeks earlier. Two days prior to his death documents released for the first time implicated several top Democrats in his pedo sex ring . 2) He was taken off suicide watch after a failed attempt just two weeks earlier. He was in isolation ,unusual for a suicidal individual. 3) The cameras malfunctioned so there is no video . Even Mexico had a video of El Chapo’s escape from prison . Then later we hear that the cameras showed the guards did not do rounds !? Which is it !? 4) The prison guards had worked several extra shifts last week . One prison guard on his floor was not even a certified guard . The prison guards “forgot” to check on Epstein . The prison guards slept through their shift . The guards did not check Epstein for several hours . 5) There were reports of screaming the morning Epstein died . The MCC had not seen a successful suicide in 40 years . Epstein said he was the victim of attempted murder three weeks ago . Epstein’s former roommate is facing mass murder charges . Epstein had dirt on numerous globalist elites . Epstein was not given paper sheets . Epstein had sheets in his cell to hang himself . Epstein was not suicidal according to medical professionals . Epstein told his lawyers on Friday, a day before his death, “See you Sunday.” Epstein’s former roommate heard nothing . Epstein reportedly had to get on his knees to hang himself from his bed. Epstein autopsy showed broken bones in neck common in strangulation deaths. so those are the top 5 inconsistencies surrounding Epstein suicide . Well Actually, it all seems entirely consistent after all . Consistent with what has happened to anybody who might cause problems for the Elite for the last 50 years. Ask yourself basic questions. Who reopened this case ? Who insisted that it be done in New York State? Who decided which court would do the indictment? Who named the prosecuting attorney team? Who is on that team? Who chose the judge that will hear the case? Who decided which jail/prison he should be incarcerated in? Who made the decision about bail? Putting the pieces of the jigsaw together might allow you to see the "whole" picture! Well, there may not be enough physical evidence of murder although there seems to a mountain of broken rules and policies. There is a very short list of people who had access to Epstein during the critical period. Those people on that list should be taking precautions themselves. There will be a "cleanup" project. Remember what happened to Lee Harvey Oswald! . If you want to know just how little the Globalist cabal thinks of you sheep.This one is in your face! Rush Limbaugh discussed the money aspects of Epstein's pedophile life style this morning . Rush said there is no way he was doing what he was doing with $500 million , simply not nearly enough. Follow the money, that is the real story here. When you have the funding of the State... that's as unlimited a credit line as it gets, and, it's all dark money. The question now is Who is the next Jeffrey Epstein supplying young flesh to the elite pederasts? Their desires did not die with Jeffrey Epstein, their social network is still in place. Somebody, somewhere, is fulfilling their sick lusts at this moment. Jeffrey Epstein served his purpose and was discarded when he became "inconvenient" and bothersome to the elites. That is the most important question, along with where are all the kidnapped little girl sex slaves held in cages at. I fear Trump and Barr are covering this network up, and things for little girls will only be getting worse.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
