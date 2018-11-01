Peter Schiff: How to Profit on Next Recession - At MoneyShow San Francisco, Peter Schiff: The problems I saw leading up to the financial crisis of 2008-9 are dwarfed by the problems that I see now under ...
Argentina vs. Chile -- Why Argentina is Collapsing while Chile is Booming ?!
Chile and Argentina, right next to one another, and yet, a tale of two very different economies. Only one had Pinochet and one had Peron . Argentina has defaulted on its external debt eight times and on its domestic debt five times since its independence in 1816, putting it somewhere in the middle of the historical ranks of the world’s serial defaulters. Just months after its unprecedented $56 billion liquidity crisis bailout - it appears the South American nation is set to default for the ninth time . Amid a 20% crash in the peso and a collapse in government bonds, which pushed the implied risk of default above 80%, IMF delegates arrived in Argentina on Saturday and, as Bloomberg reports, immediately began meetings with policy makers, facing a deja vu choice from two decades ago: risk making the turmoil even worse by withholding a $5.3 billion installment due next month - or cough it up, and risk even more losses with the IMF bailout program on the verge of collapse. Argentina received the largest IMF bailout on record, $50 billion, largely to help stabilize the peso. About 100 years ago the Argentine economy was stronger than the US economy. In 1900 Argentina had an aggregate GDP equal to the US and a higher per person GDP! Argentina has a currency crisis every 20 years. Argentina has been a basket case since the late 80's. There is more to it than the debt. After a decade of socialist practices, their fate was sealed. One can argue their dilemma is in part caused by the strength of the US Dollar, and when the US Dollar hegemony ends so will a lot of their pain. However, if they didn't have a society determined to live off the dole, causing their own interest rates to skyrocket, it would have never gotten as bad as it did. It's because they went down the path of socialism which caused their interest rates to spike in their own currency, forcing them to borrow in US Dollar to get lower rates. When the US Dollar strengthens, it makes it near impossible to pay back the more expensive US Dollar in their own currency. Currencies are a zero sum game. When one currency rises, others weaken. Half of Argentina lives in Buenos Aires and the politicians who promised the most freebies ran the country using money they borrowed from the rest of the world and never paid back. The currency has defaulted 3 times in 45 years. No one keeps money in the bank and no one has credit. It is just another criminal offense in this insane criminal world. Problem with Argentina is that their politicians are too arrogant/self-interested to ever admit they made any mistakes and their people are too entitled to accept the standards of livings they can realistically earn. If they don't have something, they need a law passed to give it to them. They don't want to work hard for little, they want to work very little and receive very much. Populist (Peronist) politicians are all too eager to give them this, knowing that they will get their votes and win real support. Carrying out their plans however necessarily requires more taxes and debt, and they never seem to be capable of managing this. It always gets bigger. Then they lose credibility and things get worse. The politicians think they will always get away with their schemes, and even if it does get very serious, they believe that they could just blame somebody else and still manage to hold onto power. And political power is how you get rich in Argentina, not hard work or smarts.
