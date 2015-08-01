America's Mass Shooting Epidemic - Who is to Blame ?! - It has been a tumultuous weekend for the country, which suffered two consecutive mass shootings over the last 48 hours in both El Paso and Dayton . Other 2...
America's Mass Shooting Epidemic - Who is to Blame ?!
It has been a tumultuous weekend for the country, which suffered two consecutive mass shootings over the last 48 hours in both El Paso and Dayton . Other 25 people shot in less than 4 hours in Chicago during the weekend as well. Everyone should realize by now that when these incidents occur and there's an IMMEDIATE rush to judgment of the perpetrator's motive or political affiliation , then we as citizens lose and the truth becomes buried in divisive partisanship. Politicizing tragedy is shameful. Families are grieving. Pray for them. Be thankful it wasn't you. Be helpful. It feels better than anger. Several left extremists incidents...then right extremists respond the same way and USA will deliver same bloody civil war in 2024 as it happened in 1776 when Pluto last time entered Aquarius. The mass shooting psyops over the weekend were expertly carried-out by the gun grabbers to create mass hysteria on both the left, and the right. The result will be bi-partisan red flag gun confiscation laws at the federal level, a cream dream for the gun grabbing globalists. We could give our government the power to 'red flag' people and take away their rights. But remember when the Soviet Union labeled every political dissident as mentally ill, and locked them up without due process, to 'protect society' . Think through the game theory for a nanosecond. It's a trap ! And Trump is walking us right into it. USA has to get away from the two party system and find a third way and we begin to listen to each others , otherwise time is running out and USA going violent again . And most weaponized nation on Earth will deliver in streets.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (53)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : America is in Rapid Moral Decline - In His Monthly Market Commentary dated July 1, 2019 Doctor Marc Faber publisher of the Gloom Boom Doom report wrote : Already early in my career, I realize...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment