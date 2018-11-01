Chinese Military Police Massing Near Hong Kong? - Chinese military police hold exercises near the border of Hong Kong in nearby Shenzhen. Beijing pushes a disinformation campaign against Hong Kong proteste...
Africa creates the World largest Trading bloc and not a single word from MSM
As global trade falls off a cliff to levels last seen during the recession, stoking fears about the potential re-run of a period most investors would probably rather forget, a free-trade savior has emerged in an often overlooked corner of the world: Africa . The African Union has began work on a monumental free trade deal to unite all 55 African countries within a single market . In early July, an operational phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area in Africa AfCFTA was launched, what will purportedly become the largest free-trade zone by population that the world has ever seen. It could boost trade in Africa by as much as 50%. If successful, it would unite over one billion people, create a multi-trillion economic bloc, and start a new age of development in the continent. The largest since the creation of the World Trade Organization in 1994, the African Continental Free Trade Area is expected to unlock Africa's economic potential through boosting intra-regional trade, among other measures. Currently, the continent's intra-regional trade account for less than 20 percent of exports. The agreement is also to promote the free flow of commodities, services, capital and people by lowering tariffs and trade barriers. A positive step in itself, the AfCFTA is faced with obstacles like poor roads and railway lines, violence-hit areas, strict border controls and widespread corruption. Africa already has a number of competing and overlapping trade zones: ECOWAS in the west, EAC in the east, SADC in the south and COMESA in the east and south, to name a few. Yet, these zones have almost failed to live up to their expectations for African nations as a whole. The unsuccessful story of these zones has made some observers doubt about the effectiveness of the new free trade area. The AfCFTA seeks to increase intra-African trade by cutting tariffs by 90 percent and harmonizing trading rules at a regional and continental level. At present, high tariffs and colonial-era infrastructure make it easier for African countries to export to Europe or the United States than to each other. Colonialism created a situation where neighbours stopped trading with each other. The main trading route was between African countries and European countries and between African countries and the US. Removing barriers to trade is expected to not just grow trade within Africa, but also grow the kind of trade this continent needs . Africa has the highest content Iron ore in the world. Grows the lion share of cocoa, has more gold than any land mass in the world, has diamond and will become an agricultural power. we believe the 22nd century is the century of China and Asia as a whole , but the 23 third century will be the century of Africa .
