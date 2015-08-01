The Homelessness Crisis Getting Out Of Control in America - Rising rents, a housing affordability crisis, largest ever wealth gap between rich and poor, deteriorating jobs market, and an economy cycling into a slowd...
Trump is Right, the Fed is Lost and It Will Get Ugly, Says Ron Paul
The current monetary system is broken, and the economy may be worse before it gets better, said former congressman Ron Paul. “It’s a system that isn’t workable, and this is the reason why getting out of this recession hasn’t been so good. We got into it because there was too much spending, too much regulation, too much printing money and too much alteration of interest rates,” Paul told Kitco News.
