PETER SCHIFF - Trump-Fed Using Antiquated Policies, Boom..What Next ? Market Crash? - PETER SCHIFF - Trump-Fed Using Antiquated Policies, Boom..What Next ? Market Crash? The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forec...
Sell everything and Start Buying Gold NOW !
gold and silver are not just “shiny” coins; they ARE money and will absolutely be an acceptable medium of exchange (you cannot always barter everything you need) when paper is dead i.e. “paper gold” which isn’t trustworthy either. If you can’t hold it in your hand, you don’t have it. Silver is more rare but will be easier and safer to exchange than gold. “Junk silver”, American minted coins and American Eagles are probably your best bet...along with bullets, beans and a brain . Gold is the real money , The Dollars were used just to be the proxy for gold. Once that was acceptable, they removed the true value of the dollar and things just kept rolling along, so they didn't need gold to back it as long as you could convert it back to gold. Now there is so much paper that the price of gold must rise to absorb all those created dollars.Gold always has been and always will be money in its purest form. It does not degrade, is sufficiently scarce, universally accepted, and is easily divisible into practical units. The foremost quality however is that it bears no counter party risk. In financial speak, it is unencumbered. This quality ensures it will remain the ultimate insurance for wealth preservation. As such, there is not a reputable central bank in the world that does not hold the asset on its balance sheet with one notable exception – Canada. According to the World Gold Council, China’s official reserves as of December 2016 sit at 1,842.6 metric tonnes. It is well established that this does not reflect China’s true gold holdings. The statistics for Chinese gold reserves did not update monthly until June 2016. After the great financial crisis, China’s gold holdings suddenly surged and then remained unchanged until mid-2016. So let's take a step back and look at the big picture, the implications for gold are clear: Basel III moves gold toward officially being money again. Central banks are buying record amounts of gold. Excessive U.S. sanctions have pushed countries to use gold. China’s “Golden Alternative” allows for large-scale, oil-for-gold trades. The Fed’s dramatic reversal and the return of easy money bode well for gold’s strength against the dollar. The takeover frenzy in the gold mining industry is bullish for the price of gold. President Trump favors returning to the gold standard and is stacking the Fed with pro-gold people. The Democrats’ embrace of socialism guarantees more currency debasement. Gold-backed cryptos make owning and using gold easier than ever. Any one of these catalysts alone would be great news for gold. Gold is an insurance policy that pays YOU money.Gold is a universal way to store value. Gold is the primary competitor for the U.S. dollar’s top role. And as the American socialists inflate the value of the dollar away, it will make gold all that more attractive. That’s why this trend will be a big positive for the re-monetization of gold." More likely, governmental attempts to confiscate privately-owned gold, as FDR did.The US lying about its gold reserves . Most likely , The US gold was leaked into the market to suppress gold prices, surely not all of it, but most. Suppressing the gold price allowed the dollar to continue another couple of decades. The fact that they refuse any audits of it for the last 45 plus years is telling. Precious metals are unique, serving as the only true store of value, standard of value and measure of value, besides being a medium of exchange. If one has physical metal stored and understands the inherent control with its direct access at any given moment, it has been and remains the safest way to protect wealth from the current powerful debasement. While people rush into crypto-currencies, they need to realize that crypto-currencies are not crypto-money yet. Once hard asset backed crypto-money is issued, it will be backed by primarily precious metals, structured on the blockchain technology. Crypto-money will wipe the floor with crypto-currencies and $billions will be lost in the process.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
