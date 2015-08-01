This is Why a Real Estate Crash is overdue !! - Real Estate prices and stock markets going up 20%+ a year. While REAL wages are stagnant , with health insurance and health service costs going up 10% a ye...
Richard Wolff Warns : A.I. Coming for Your Job?
Your job could soon be replaced by artificial intelligence. Economist Richard Wolff says before we embrace A.I. technology we might want to think about the impact it will have on the economy and find ways to ensure that big businesses aren’t the only ones who will profit. | Just Press Play, hosted by RT America’s Ashlee Banks, has that segment and the best of other in-depth reports, exclusive interviews and controversial issues you may have missed this week on RT America. This episode features highlights from this week’s episodes of Larry King Now, PoliticKing, Boom Bust, In Question and America’s Lawyer! #JustPressPlay
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
