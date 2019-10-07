3 Generations of Experts re-watch and React to the Apollo 11 Moon Landing - Half a century ago, a human set foot on the moon for the first time. Nature invited three experts to rewatch the highlights of the landing, reflecting on t...
Peter Schiff Warns : The Bubble this time is even Bigger
You don't cut interest rates in a booming economy, you raise them. Peter Schiff discusses the record highs in the market and economy claimed by Trump and the Federal Reserve, but shows they don't actually believe what they say or they wouldn't be cutting interest rates. Their actions suggest they realize we're actually in a record bubble, and it's about to burst. RT 7/10/2019
Amazing that a Socialist and a Libertarian agree on the true state of the economy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
