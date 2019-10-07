Peter Schiff Warns : The Bubble this time is even Bigger


You don't cut interest rates in a booming economy, you raise them. Peter Schiff discusses the record highs in the market and economy claimed by Trump and the Federal Reserve, but shows they don't actually believe what they say or they wouldn't be cutting interest rates. Their actions suggest they realize we're actually in a record bubble, and it's about to burst. RT 7/10/2019






Amazing that a Socialist and a Libertarian agree on the true state of the economy.






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List